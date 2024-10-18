Things to do this weekend in Butler and Warren counties

Pink Around the Square, at Rotary Park, Hamilton. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Annual women’s health expo with education booth, door prizes and more.

Asian Cultural Festival, at Oxford Uptown Park, High Street, Oxford. 5-8 p.m. Free food, performances, and cultural booths to learn about the different Asian countries’ cultures.

Chris Stapleton and Eric Church Tribute Band, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, West Chester. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com

Gabriel Sanchez - The Prince Experience, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

Sal Vulcano, at Millet Hall, 500 E. Sycamore St., Oxford. 8:30 p.m. Content may not be appropriate for all ages. miamioh.edu

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY

OxACT Shows: Out Cry, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. oxarts.org

Charm at the Farm’s upcoming market, 4953 Bunnell Hill Road, Lebanon. charmatthefarm.com

Franklin High School present “The Play That Goes Wrong High School Edition,” at McDade Auditorium, 750 E. 4th St., Franklin. fhsdrama.booktix.com

Blink, in downtown Cincinnati, spanning from Findlay Marking in Over-the-Rhine through downtown Cincinnati and into Northern Kentucky. 7-11 p.m. blinkcincinnati.com

SATURDAY

Adult Workshop: Landscape Photography, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. pyramidhill.org

Fall Foliage Walk, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10 a.m. fairfield-city.org

Butler Soil & Water Conservation District Tree Care Workshop, at Izaak Walton League of Hamilton, 450 Beissinger Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. RSVP by emailing butlerswcd@bcohio.gov or calling 513-887-3720 to secure a spot.

Orienteering Trail of Treats, at Indian Creek MetroPark, 6500 Springfield Road, Oxford. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Registration is required. yourmetroparks.net

Historic Walking Tour of Oxford Cemetery, park in the Peffer Park lot, 4385 Millville Oxford Road, Oxford. 11 a.m. cityofoxford.org/OPRD

Middletown Family Fall Festival, at Sunset Park, 2698 Milton Road, Middletown. Noon to 5 p.m.

Pumpkin Hunt, at Chisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1 p.m. For ages 2-8 years old. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net

Oktoberfest, at Zion Lutheran Church, 212 S. Front St., Hamilton. 6-8 p.m. Free will donation at the door. zionhamilton.org

Trick or Treat in the Park After Dark, at Heroes Park, 6032 Morris Road, Fairfield Twp. 7-10 p.m. Costumes are encouraged.

Fitton Showstoppers present Back2Mac, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m.

Miami University Symphony Orchestra present The Daniel Pearl World Music Days Concert, at Hall Auditorium, 101 S. Campus Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m. miamioh.edu

SUNDAY

Mason Symphony Orchestra presents Family Concert featuring Madcap Puppets, at Christ’s Church, Western Row, Mason. 4 p.m.

MONDAY

Mat Pilates, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. All levels welcome. RSVP to savageca@miamioh.edu.

Maximum Northern Moonrise Viewing, at Fort Ancient Earthworks & Nature Preserve, 6123 Ohio 350, Oregonia. 7 p.m. Monday through 9 a.m. Tuesday. Warren County Astronomical Society will have telescopes for public viewing and to answer questions. The Orionid Meteor shower should be peaking too.

WEDNESDAY

Toast of the Town Events presents South Main Haunted Walking Tour, meet at 2 S. Main St., Middletown. 6 p.m. Knowledgeable tour guides will share bone-chilling tales and legends as exploring the darkest corners of South Main Street. Children 12 and older are welcome. thewindamere.com

THURSDAY

Trick or Treat OPRD Style, at Uptown Park, Oxford. 4:30-6:30 p.m. There will be magicians, balloon artists, face painting, pet costume contest and more.

Mat Pilates, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 5:15 p.m. All levels welcome. RSVP to savageca@miamioh.edu.

Halloween on the Green, at Village Green Park, Fairfield. 6-8 p.m. Free and organized for children 10 and under. Wear a costume and trick-or-treat around park to decorated booths.

Butler County Historical Society present state bridge inspector and historic bridge enthusiast David Krazi at 327 N. 2nd St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free for all society members and $5 for non-members, payable at the door. Reservations are required by calling 513-896-9930

OCT. 25

Red Door Community Concerts, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Free. Future concerts will be held Nov. 22, Feb. 14, March 21 and June 6.

Fright Night Double Feature, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. Watch two classic Horror Movies: Beetlejuice (1988) at 5:30 p.m. and Night of the Living Dead (1968) at 7:30 p.m. Free

Arlington Pointe Fall Festival, at 4900 Hendrickson Road, Middletown. 6-8 p.m. There will be trunk or treat, food, a balloon artist, face painter, games for the kids and more. Free

Miami University Choraliers and Chamber Singers Fall Concert, at Hall Auditorium, 101 S. Campus Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” complete with a shadow cast performance featuring The Denton Affair, at Fitton Centre for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 10 p.m. fittoncenter.org

OCT. 26

Spooky Nook Champion Mill Pump & Run 5k and Champion Chase Kid’s Run 2k, at 601 North B St., Hamilton. 5k starts at 8 a.m. Kid’s run at 10 a.m. spookynooksports.com/hamilton

Orienteering Trail of Treats, at Rentschler Forest MetroPark, 5701 Reigart Road, Hamilton. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Registration is required. yourmetroparks.net

City of Middletown Annual Family Fall Festival, at Sunset Park. Noon to 5 p.m. Performances by Cincinnati Circus, petting zoo, food eating contest, and more.

Trunk or Treat, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 7393 Dimmick Road, West Chester. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Prizes for the best costumes. This family-friendly event will be held rain or shine. In case of bad weather, the event will be held inside. ctkluth.org

Jo Dee Messina, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, West Chester. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com

OCT. 27

Miami Athletics and SAAC present Trunk or Treat, in the West Millett parking lot, Miami University, Oxford. 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Horror on the Hill: The Shining, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 6 p.m. Outdoor screening of the horror classic. pyramidhill.org

OCT. 28

Mat Pilates, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. All levels welcome. RSVP to savageca@miamioh.edu.

Spooktacular Music Concert, at Muhlhauser Barn, 8558 Beckett Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. West Chester Symphony Orchestra performs a fun, not so spooky concert. Free

OCT. 29

Howl at the Moon, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 5-8 p.m. oxarts.org

Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District Bat House Workshop, at 320 E. Silver St., Lebanon. 6-8 p.m. 513-695-3086

The Music Collective, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.

“Pop Rocks” Miami university Bassoon Studio Show 2024, at Center for Performing Arts, 420 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m.

