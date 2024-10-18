Things to do this weekend in Butler and Warren counties

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.
TODAY
- Pink Around the Square, at Rotary Park, Hamilton. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Annual women’s health expo with education booth, door prizes and more.
- Asian Cultural Festival, at Oxford Uptown Park, High Street, Oxford. 5-8 p.m. Free food, performances, and cultural booths to learn about the different Asian countries’ cultures.
- Chris Stapleton and Eric Church Tribute Band, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, West Chester. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com
- Gabriel Sanchez - The Prince Experience, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
- Sal Vulcano, at Millet Hall, 500 E. Sycamore St., Oxford. 8:30 p.m. Content may not be appropriate for all ages. miamioh.edu
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
- OxACT Shows: Out Cry, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. oxarts.org
- Charm at the Farm’s upcoming market, 4953 Bunnell Hill Road, Lebanon. charmatthefarm.com
- Franklin High School present “The Play That Goes Wrong High School Edition,” at McDade Auditorium, 750 E. 4th St., Franklin. fhsdrama.booktix.com
- Blink, in downtown Cincinnati, spanning from Findlay Marking in Over-the-Rhine through downtown Cincinnati and into Northern Kentucky. 7-11 p.m. blinkcincinnati.com
SATURDAY
- Adult Workshop: Landscape Photography, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. pyramidhill.org
- Fall Foliage Walk, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10 a.m. fairfield-city.org
- Butler Soil & Water Conservation District Tree Care Workshop, at Izaak Walton League of Hamilton, 450 Beissinger Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. RSVP by emailing butlerswcd@bcohio.gov or calling 513-887-3720 to secure a spot.
- Orienteering Trail of Treats, at Indian Creek MetroPark, 6500 Springfield Road, Oxford. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Registration is required. yourmetroparks.net
- Historic Walking Tour of Oxford Cemetery, park in the Peffer Park lot, 4385 Millville Oxford Road, Oxford. 11 a.m. cityofoxford.org/OPRD
- Middletown Family Fall Festival, at Sunset Park, 2698 Milton Road, Middletown. Noon to 5 p.m.
- Pumpkin Hunt, at Chisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 1 p.m. For ages 2-8 years old. Registration required. yourmetroparks.net
- Oktoberfest, at Zion Lutheran Church, 212 S. Front St., Hamilton. 6-8 p.m. Free will donation at the door. zionhamilton.org
- Trick or Treat in the Park After Dark, at Heroes Park, 6032 Morris Road, Fairfield Twp. 7-10 p.m. Costumes are encouraged.
- Fitton Showstoppers present Back2Mac, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m.
- Miami University Symphony Orchestra present The Daniel Pearl World Music Days Concert, at Hall Auditorium, 101 S. Campus Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m. miamioh.edu
SUNDAY
- Mason Symphony Orchestra presents Family Concert featuring Madcap Puppets, at Christ’s Church, Western Row, Mason. 4 p.m.
MONDAY
- Mat Pilates, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. All levels welcome. RSVP to savageca@miamioh.edu.
- Maximum Northern Moonrise Viewing, at Fort Ancient Earthworks & Nature Preserve, 6123 Ohio 350, Oregonia. 7 p.m. Monday through 9 a.m. Tuesday. Warren County Astronomical Society will have telescopes for public viewing and to answer questions. The Orionid Meteor shower should be peaking too.
WEDNESDAY
- Toast of the Town Events presents South Main Haunted Walking Tour, meet at 2 S. Main St., Middletown. 6 p.m. Knowledgeable tour guides will share bone-chilling tales and legends as exploring the darkest corners of South Main Street. Children 12 and older are welcome. thewindamere.com
THURSDAY
- Trick or Treat OPRD Style, at Uptown Park, Oxford. 4:30-6:30 p.m. There will be magicians, balloon artists, face painting, pet costume contest and more.
- Mat Pilates, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 5:15 p.m. All levels welcome. RSVP to savageca@miamioh.edu.
- Halloween on the Green, at Village Green Park, Fairfield. 6-8 p.m. Free and organized for children 10 and under. Wear a costume and trick-or-treat around park to decorated booths.
- Butler County Historical Society present state bridge inspector and historic bridge enthusiast David Krazi at 327 N. 2nd St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free for all society members and $5 for non-members, payable at the door. Reservations are required by calling 513-896-9930
OCT. 25
- Red Door Community Concerts, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Free. Future concerts will be held Nov. 22, Feb. 14, March 21 and June 6.
- Fright Night Double Feature, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. Watch two classic Horror Movies: Beetlejuice (1988) at 5:30 p.m. and Night of the Living Dead (1968) at 7:30 p.m. Free
- Arlington Pointe Fall Festival, at 4900 Hendrickson Road, Middletown. 6-8 p.m. There will be trunk or treat, food, a balloon artist, face painter, games for the kids and more. Free
- Miami University Choraliers and Chamber Singers Fall Concert, at Hall Auditorium, 101 S. Campus Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m.
- “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” complete with a shadow cast performance featuring The Denton Affair, at Fitton Centre for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 10 p.m. fittoncenter.org
OCT. 26
- Spooky Nook Champion Mill Pump & Run 5k and Champion Chase Kid’s Run 2k, at 601 North B St., Hamilton. 5k starts at 8 a.m. Kid’s run at 10 a.m. spookynooksports.com/hamilton
- Orienteering Trail of Treats, at Rentschler Forest MetroPark, 5701 Reigart Road, Hamilton. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Registration is required. yourmetroparks.net
- City of Middletown Annual Family Fall Festival, at Sunset Park. Noon to 5 p.m. Performances by Cincinnati Circus, petting zoo, food eating contest, and more.
- Trunk or Treat, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 7393 Dimmick Road, West Chester. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Prizes for the best costumes. This family-friendly event will be held rain or shine. In case of bad weather, the event will be held inside. ctkluth.org
- Jo Dee Messina, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, West Chester. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com
OCT. 27
- Miami Athletics and SAAC present Trunk or Treat, in the West Millett parking lot, Miami University, Oxford. 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Horror on the Hill: The Shining, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 6 p.m. Outdoor screening of the horror classic. pyramidhill.org
OCT. 28
- Mat Pilates, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. All levels welcome. RSVP to savageca@miamioh.edu.
- Spooktacular Music Concert, at Muhlhauser Barn, 8558 Beckett Road, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. West Chester Symphony Orchestra performs a fun, not so spooky concert. Free
OCT. 29
- Howl at the Moon, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 5-8 p.m. oxarts.org
- Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District Bat House Workshop, at 320 E. Silver St., Lebanon. 6-8 p.m. 513-695-3086
- The Music Collective, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.
- “Pop Rocks” Miami university Bassoon Studio Show 2024, at Center for Performing Arts, 420 S. Patterson Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m.
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.
