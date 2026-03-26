Things to do in Butler County this weekend: Bourbon and blues, toy show, baseball memorabilia event and more

Cincinnati Baseball Memorabilia Show: 3-8 p.m. March 27 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 28 at Marriott Cincinnati North, 6189 Muhlhauser Road, West Chester. The show features Reds memorabilia including autographed baseballs, photos, game-used bats, jerseys, bobbleheads, pennants, original artwork, and other items. Autograph guests Bobby Tolan, Rawly Eastwick, and Ron Oester will be in attendance both days. Adults $3; teens and children age 17 and under are free.

Animal Friends Humane Society Community Garage Sale: 8 a.m.-noon March 28 at 1820 Princeton Rd., Hamilton. 100% of proceeds go directly to helping homeless animals in need. Rain date is April 11.

The Great Ohio Toy Show: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 28 at 120 Fairgrounds Rd., Xenia. 10th anniversary of the annual toy show held at the Greene County Fairgrounds. There will be more than 700 tables filled with vintage, new and rare toys for guests to purchase.

Dorothy Lane Market Health Fair: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 28 at 740 N. Main St., Springboro. Free mental health event at Dorothy Lane Market’s Springboro location featuring screenings, seminars, local vendors and wellness practitioners.

IKEA Meatball Madness: 1-3 p.m. March 28 at 9500 Ikea Way, West Chester Twp. March Madness-themed event centered around Ikea’s popular Swedish meatball dish. Guests will try a variety of meatballs and fill out their “bracket” for a chance to win a themed prize. This event is free, but spots are limited.

Pour and Explore: 6-9 p.m. March 28 at the Middletown Arts Center, 130 N. Verity Pkwy., Middletown. Move through immersive experiences featuring live artist demonstrations, hands-on art activities, and opportunities to explore food and drink throughout the center.

Tales From the Booth: An Evening with Marty Brennaman: 7:30 p.m. March 28 at Ross Senior High School Performing Arts Center, 3601 Hamilton-Cleves Rd., Ross. Ticketed event includes insight, humor, and tales of baseball personalities as experienced by the hall of fame broadcaster and local icon. For tickets visit https://www.bchistoricalsociety.com/ticketed-events/.

Spelling Bee: 1 p.m. March 29 at New Ales Brewing, 1330 Manchester Ave., Middletown. Teams of four. Register your team 15 minutes earlier than start time. Words will come from the National Spelling Bee’s Words of Champions (2020). Three rounds. Competition is by Midpointe Library and is for adults 18+.