The Woods at Coach House restaurant to close

The operators of The Woods at Coach House announced on Facebook today that Friday will be the restaurant’s last day. The restaurant is located at Berkeley Square, a retirement community in Hamilton.
The post, by Two Women in a Kitchen, states:
“We are going to miss everyone and tried our very best to make it a go!
I wish things would have progressed differently, but in these unprecedented times, I failed to recognize the impact of the numerous unknown variables THE COACH HOUSE historically faced, which were further exasperated by a pandemic and strict state guidelines, on our ideas and best laid plans.
I fully intend to keep operating TWO WOMEN IN A KITCHEN, Inc. For 24 years we have offered our tri state area clients an opportunity to design and plan their events from their unique perspectives. We will continue to offer these services and are looking forward to focusing solely on and continuing to grow this business.
Our new Commissary is on Millville Avenue in Hamilton. We are very much looking forward to making this move, as we have had the kitchen since last July.
Thank you everyone for all your support.
THE WOODS AT COACH HOUSE would not have survived as long as we did without the outstanding residents of Berkeley Square, many who have become family to us, and our incredible friends and patrons!”
The Woods at Coach House was open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. It is run by owner Kirsten Spicer.