The Woods at Coach House restaurant to close

Our new Commissary is on Millville Avenue in Hamilton. We are very much looking forward to making this move, as we have had the kitchen since last July.

Thank you everyone for all your support.

THE WOODS AT COACH HOUSE would not have survived as long as we did without the outstanding residents of Berkeley Square, many who have become family to us, and our incredible friends and patrons!”

The Woods at Coach House was open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. It is run by owner Kirsten Spicer.