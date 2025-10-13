The lure of Florida golf, bocce ball couldn’t lure Miller from serving Fairfield residents

Miller is running unopposed for mayor after four years of retirement and many trips between homes in Florida and Fairfield – never giving up his Ohio residency status. It is only the second time he’s run unopposed for office.

“I know I said the last time it was the last time (but) I missed it and I’d like to go back one more time,’’ said Miller, 60, who served 10 years on city council before being elected mayor.

“Fairfield is my home – I’ve lived here forever. I still think I have it in me to help. I think I can help people and help the community. I want to work with everybody to see what we can do.”

The key word, Miller emphasizes, is “we.” First off, he’d like to better get to know some of the council members elected after he left office, as well as staff members who have been hired.

“I’ll have to meet them and learn the issues. There will be a small learning curve – I intentionally stayed away. There’s a lot of stuff going on. I have to get up to speed. I think I’ll pick it up quick,’’ Miller said.

“We have to work together. I’ve never been fond of ‘count to four’ (to get legislation passed). I’m a (count to) seven – going around the table, everybody having a say.”

Although the mayor doesn’t have a vote, whoever is selected sets the agenda and controls the meeting.

“Your role is to get everybody involved and let everybody participate,’’ Miller said.

That includes the public, Miller said, adding that some of the best legislation has come from citizens, citing operation dump truck and summer water/sewer credits when filling pools.

One of the things he’s looking forward to resuming are the business videos he created during the COVID-19 pandemic and continued by outgoing Mayor Mitch Rhodus, who decided against running for a second term.

He also wants to work closely with the economic development team to attract new businesses, retain existing ones and promote all.

He is looking forward to refreshing Harbin Park and developing Marsh Park.

And as for his frequent trips to Florida?

“Come January, I’ll be home (Fairfield) a lot. I’ll have a lot to do,” Miller said.

“It’s much more important to me to be here than playing golf there. Someday I’ll be in Florida in the winter playing golf and bocce ball.”