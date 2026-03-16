The latest on the USS Cincinnati Memorial Peace Pavilion at VOA Park in West Chester

After months of work, the project is nearing completion, said Joe Jaap, president of the Submarine Cincinnati Memorial Association, in a presentation to West Chester Twp. trustees.

Credit: Sue Kiesewetter Credit: Sue Kiesewetter

“I think this will be a very nice addition to our township,” said Trustee Lee Wong.

The education building is finished. The structure is complete. Original components from the USS Cincinnati have been installed.

Pavers are being laid and the site is being finalized at the Voice of America Park in West Chester Twp.

“We wanted this to be a civic asset so the community could make use of this thing,’’ Jaap said.

Toward that goal, the wharf and overlook deck have been designed as “a natural stage for events and concerts and other civic opportunities,’’ Jaap said in an update to trustees.

Concerts – including the Southwest Ohio Philharmonic – can be scheduled with space for visitors to set up chair in the shade.

Measuring 360 feet long, 33 feet in diameter, the nuclear-powered submarine was commissioned in 1978 for use during the Cold War, and decommissioned in 1996.

Its history will be detailed on 11 educational, 3-sided sign stations spread through the length of the submarine, giving visitors a self-guided tour.

“When we don’t have docents there, there will be printed material on the signs about the Cold War, how the submarine works, technology and how it was built,” Jaap said.

“We hope to engage and excite youngsters to the sorts of opportunities and career paths that are available to them either in the design or construction in the operation of high technology equipment like a submarine.”

Two things will assist in that mission, Jaap explained. The association is partnering with the Voice of America Museum, MetroParks of Butler County and others.

Doing so will allow for field trips to both the museum and memorial. When events are happening at the park, the association will schedule docents at the submarine.

“Down the road – maybe a year or so – we’ll have video kiosks that are AI enabled (allowing visitors to) walk up to the kiosk and ask the avatar – or the avatar ask you – what do you want to know about submarines,’’ Jaap said.

“This is just the start. The education plan is quite well-developed and underway.”