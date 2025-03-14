The 9 biggest wastes of money at the grocery store

Expensive pre-cut vegetables

“Trying to avoid some of the pre-cut, pre-packaged fruits and vegetables can definitely help with savings,” Pasquale said.

Pasquale said whole lettuce, broccoli, and carrots offer significant savings compared to pre-cut, ready-to-eat versions.

She also recommends opting for larger bags of produce you’ll use over time, such as a bag of Idaho potatoes for less than $5.

“Potatoes are such a value in a bag,” she said.

Markups on prepackaged produce items are “almost double with some of the salad bags and cut fruit,” she added.

Sneaky small snacks

Store-bought snacks can be convenient but are often marked up in price. Pasquale suggests skipping the small, prepackaged versions of nuts and trail mix and making your own instead.

“Buy in bulk and make your own versions,” she said.

The same applies to single-serve yogurt cups or individually wrapped protein bars, according to Danny Jensen, managing editor of the site Cheapism.

Instead of buying individually wrapped crackers or cookies, portion out the full-size versions yourself.

“Whether it’s in little snack bags or containers,” Jensen said. ”It feels like, ‘Oh, it’s another step,’ but I think if you designate a day or time, it makes it easier.”

Say no to non-food items

Jensen also suggests crossing some nonfood items off your grocery list, such as paper plates or diapers, which are often cheaper per unit at warehouse stores or in bulk online.

“Over-the-counter medications, batteries, toilet paper, or paper towels,” he said. “They just tend to be a little bit more at the grocery store.”

According to Cheapism, here are five other money wasters to avoid at the grocery store:

Frozen fruit Bottled water Packaged dips Pre-cut cheese Bulk items you’ll never use Pricey name brands

For the final tip, Jensen encourages shoppers to choose generic brands over name-brand products.

“Some places, it’s actually produced by the same company,” Jensen said. “It’s just packaged with the store brand label.”

Jensen recommends store brands for categories like spices, frozen foods, and cereals.

“Things that are not going to fluctuate in flavor too much,” Jensen said.

Pasquale added that a little effort can cut grocery costs in half, especially during times of inflation.

“Definitely, if we can, buy larger items or items that are not wrapped in plastic,” Pasquale said.