THC in system of 2 killed in separate Butler County motorcycle crashes

From April to June 2023, Butler County saw four fatal crashes with four fatalities.

The Butler County Fatal Review Committee through Butler County Safe Communities, a coalition of local law enforcement, health care workers, schools, traffic engineers and more, evaluates fatal motor vehicle crashes in the county. Data it reviewed showed two of the fatalities in the 3-month period involved motorcyclists. Both were wearing helmets.

“Both motorcycle fatalities also had THC in their system, which was above the prohibited level of marijuana in the blood,” the BCFRC said in a release by the Safety Council of Southwestern Ohio. “For blood, the prohibited level is 2 nanograms or more of marijuana per milliliter of blood in Ohio.”

The two fatalities were due to a failure to yield from the at-fault driver, the Safety Council release said.

One of the fatalities was a passenger who was not wearing a seatbelt.

“Mature drivers and young drivers continue to rank high in fatal and all crashes,” states the release. “Awareness efforts must be continued for the promotion of seat belt usage, the dangers of impaired and distracted driving and motorcycle safety.”