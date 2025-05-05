Texas Roadhouse in Hamilton to remain closed after fire

There were customers and employees inside the restaurant when the fire first started. Upon arrival, HFD crews found dark smoke coming from the roof, where the main body of fire was located, according to Fire Chief Thomas Eickelberger.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. There is fire, smoke and water damage throughout the building.

The Journal-News reported last week that work has started on a new Texas Roadhouse location in front of Meijer on the city’s west side that would replace the current one. The new restaurant is expected to have more space and parking, hiring 25 additional employees.

The new location is not expected to open until September.