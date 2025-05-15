Teen killed in Liberty Twp. crash was Lakota Schools student

A 17-year-old male was killed Wednesday in a Liberty Twp. crash, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
Lakota Local Schools has confirmed the teen was a Lakota student and released a statement regarding the matter to Journal-News:
“It is with deep sorrow that Lakota Local Schools has learned of the tragic loss of one of our students. Our hearts are heavy as we extend our deepest condolences to the student’s family, friends and all who knew and loved him,” the statement read.
Lakota Local Schools did not confirm the name of the student or school that the student attended and are asking for privacy and understanding as the family navigates this difficult period.
The school has mobilized its crisis response team to provide support and resources to those affected by the loss, encouraging anyone in need of assistance to reach out to our support services through their school’s office.
The crash occurred on Maude Hughes Road, south of Kyles Station Road in Liberty Twp.
A gray Honda Civic, operated by the teenager, was traveling northbound when it crossed left of center and collided head-on with a white van.
The teenage driver sustained critical injuries and was taken to UC West Chester Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The driver of the van was treated for minor injuries.
“This is an unimaginable tragedy,” said Sheriff Jones. “The loss of a young life is something no family should ever have to endure. Our hearts are with the family as they navigate this devastating loss.”
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (S.T.A.R.T.).
