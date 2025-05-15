Teen killed in Liberty Twp. crash was Lakota Schools student

“It is with deep sorrow that Lakota Local Schools has learned of the tragic loss of one of our students. Our hearts are heavy as we extend our deepest condolences to the student’s family, friends and all who knew and loved him,” the statement read.

Lakota Local Schools did not confirm the name of the student or school that the student attended and are asking for privacy and understanding as the family navigates this difficult period.

The school has mobilized its crisis response team to provide support and resources to those affected by the loss, encouraging anyone in need of assistance to reach out to our support services through their school’s office.