Teen hurt after gun discharges at Hamilton residence

25 minutes ago

Hamilton police said a teenager was injured Friday evening when a gun discharged.

The incident happened at 6:35 p.m. in the 1100 block of NW Washington Boulevard on the city’s west side. Two teenagers were mishandling the gun when it discharged, police said. One of the teenagers, a 16-year-old, sustained a gunshot wound to the leg from the accidental discharge.

The victim was transported to Fort Hamilton Hospital, where they received medical attention for a minor gunshot wound to the leg. After receiving treatment, the victim was released from the hospital, police said.

Officers from the Hamilton Police Department and medics from the Hamilton Fire Department responded to the incident and provided first aid to the victim before transport to the hospital.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

