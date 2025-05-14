Teen dies in Liberty Twp. crash, 1 other person injured

A gray Honda Civic, operated by the teenager, was traveling northbound when it crossed left of center and collided head-on with a white van.

The teenage driver sustained critical injuries and was taken to UC West Chester Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the van was treated for minor injuries.

“This is an unimaginable tragedy,” said Sheriff Jones. “The loss of a young life is something no family should ever have to endure. Our hearts are with the family as they navigate this devastating loss.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (S.T.A.R.T.).