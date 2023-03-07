Teen dies following Hamilton crash with hospital vehicle

A Colerain Twp. man died Friday afternoon following an accident involving a Kettering Health transport vehicle.
Gian Manuel Cedeno-Melendez, 18, was the driver of a vehicle that was in the crash with the hospital vehicle in the 1000 block of North Third Street, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.
The Hamilton Police Department has not yet provided details of the accident, but the coroner’s report indicated Cedeno-Melendez died at 5:42 p.m. on Friday after the accident.
A Kettering Health spokesperson confirmed a transport vehicle was involved, and there were no patients inside. They declined further comment, referring further questions to the investigators.
