Teen arrested after man shot in Fairfield Twp.

Police have arrested a teenager following a shooting late Saturday in the 6800 block of Paducah Drive in Fairfield Twp.

Fairfield Twp. Police said a 25-year-old male was shot several times and he sought treatment at Kettering Health Hamilton, where he was taken in a private vehicle. Investigators arrested Jacob Daniel Little, 19, in connection to the shooting.

He is charged with felonious assault and is in the Butler County Jail pending arraignment.

The shooting victim was taken into surgery and as of Sunday morning his condition was not known, police said.

Officers also arrested 48-year-old Virgil “Wayne” Davidson for having Weapons Under Disability. Davidson is incarcerated in the Butler County Jail pending his arraignment on the weapons charges, police said.

Police said they believe an ongoing dispute between two groups of people led to this shooting. Anyone with information that could help detectives is asked to call the Fairfield Twp. Police at (513) 887-4406 or CrimeStoppers at (513) 352-3040.