Talawanda sports finish fall season with Southwest Ohio Conference honors

The volleyball team finished second in the SWOC and Ruchelle Dunwoody was named SWOC Coach of the Year. In the Ohio High School Athletic Association tournament, the team swept both Colerain and Lakota East before losing to Ursuline who eventually won the tournament.

The Talawanda football team finished its season with a 1-9 record, with one victory against Harrison. Several players had impressive individual statistics. Caleb Kuykendoll tied for first in the SWOC with six sacks. Sophomore quarterback Cale Leitch finished third in the SWOC with 1,000 in passing yards. Additionally, senior wide receiver and defensive back Hayden Marcum finished third in the SWOC with 647 receiving yards.

This was the second season at the helm for head football coach Jay Volker.

