Talawanda school bus crashes with children on board; driver cited

Butler County Sheriff’s deputies were on the scene Thursday afternoon of a school bus crash on Scott Road in Milford Twp.
A Talawanda School bus driver went off the road and struck a utility pole, according to Sgt. Jeff Schuster. The bus driver was issued a citation for failure to control.
The bus was occupied by nine elementary school-age children in addition to the driver.
One child was transported to McCullough-Hyde Hospital in Oxford with minor injuries. All other children were picked up at the scene by family members.
