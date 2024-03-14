Talawanda school bus crashes with children on board; driver cited

News
By
1 hour ago
X

Butler County Sheriff’s deputies were on the scene Thursday afternoon of a school bus crash on Scott Road in Milford Twp.

A Talawanda School bus driver went off the road and struck a utility pole, according to Sgt. Jeff Schuster. The bus driver was issued a citation for failure to control.

The bus was occupied by nine elementary school-age children in addition to the driver.

One child was transported to McCullough-Hyde Hospital in Oxford with minor injuries. All other children were picked up at the scene by family members.

In Other News
1
West Chester police chief retiring after three decades
2
Author to speak at Miami Hamilton on Black life in Appalachian coal...
3
Former Fairfield AD dies in 4-vehicle crash on I-75 in Sharonville
4
Voters to decide on Fairfield Schools’ tax increase
5
Local student health shows improvement in latest survey

About the Author

Follow Lauren Pack on facebookFollow Lauren Pack on twitter

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top