Talawanda school board candidate removed as poll worker at Butler County precinct

Heisler had worked at this polling location for the past six elections prior to becoming a a candidate, according to a press release from the Butler County Board of Elections.

Butler County BOE Deputy Director Eric Corbin said because Heisler is a candidate, he shouldn’t have been placed at that precinct.

Corbin confirmed Heisler was removed as a poll worker.

A candidate can work as a precinct election official outside of the precinct(s) they are running in, according to the press release, but Ohio Revised Code states: “No person who is a candidate for an office or position to be voted for by the electors of a precinct, except for a candidate for county central committee who is not opposed by any other candidate in that election and precinct, shall serve as a precinct election officer in said precinct.”

Butler County BOE Director Nicole Unzicker said the candidate was confirmed to not have been wearing any campaign attire or campaigning for office.

“He departed the premises without incident and fully cooperated with election officials,” Unzicker said.

No issues have been reported in Miami, Greene or Warren counties as of early Tuesday afternoon.

Clark County had a few machine malfunctions, but they were easily handled, said Clark County Board of Elections Deputy Director Amber Lopez.