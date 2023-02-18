Talawanda officials consider major changes to save money

“Some administrators have been tasked with coming up with plans and strategies that will create cost savings — in every way possible — in order to save more critical student programs and the positions that serve those programs,” he wrote of the possible changes for next school year.

“A proposal is being developed that will change our elementary school model to place grade levels in the same buildings. In addition, with the elimination of busing for Talawanda High School, the proposal would include moving to a one tier bus system.”

But Theroux said “the proposal is still being worked on, which is why this information has not been shared yet, but now the concept would have Bogan serving grades K-1, Marshall serving grades 2-3, and Kramer serving grades 4-5 and pre-K.”

Switching the kindergarten and elementary grades into different schools could save about $400,000 in the first school year, he said.

“The one tier bus plan would be for students K-8. Shuttle buses would be used where needed. A latch key program through the YMCA would possibly be available district wide for the first time. We anticipate that the start times and dismissal times will change.”

Theroux has long been one of the more vocal critics of Ohio’s school funding formula, which he said has short-changed Talawanda in years past.

The formulation of Ohio’s next biennium budget, which will include state funding of local schools, has now began its preliminary discussions by state legislators and must be approved by June 30.

In November, school officials saw their proposed Talawanda’s voters rejected the district’s proposed tax hike of a 5.7-mill continuing operating tax by 66% to 34%.

The district covers 144 square miles and includes the city of Oxford and includes all or part of the four townships of Oxford, Milford, Hanover and Reily.

The grade reconfiguration plans and other proposals will be discussed during the 7 p.m. meeting of the Talawanda Board of Education meeting at Talawanda High School on Feb. 23.

For more details on the possible district changes, see the district’s website, talawanda.org.