Talawanda administrator on leave pending internal investigation

A Talawanda School District administrator is on paid leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

A notice was sent Wednesday to parents by Holli Hansel, school district director of communications, stating “Talawanda School District has placed an administrator on paid leave pending an investigation ... the district is following board policies and procedures in regard to a complaint that has been issued.”

Hansel said in the notice “all TMS students are safe.” She confirmed the investigation involved an administrator at the middle school.

On Thursday, Hansel said it is not a criminal investigation and it is being conducted by the district’s human resources department. Both the Butler County Sheriff’ Office and Oxford Police told the Journal-News they are not involved in any investigation.

The administrator was placed on leave shortly after the complaint was received in the last 24 hours. It involves school procedure, according to Hansel. She could not say if the complaint involved a student.

The notice to parents said “the district will make an update at the completion of the investigation.”