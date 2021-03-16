Take our poll: What’s your favorite spot on the Butler County Donut Trail?

The Butler County Donut Trail offers 13 locations and has received wide attention for its promotion of the local businesses.
Which is the best? Take our poll below.
Recent food and dining coverage
» Taco restaurant chain opens first Butler County location in Monroe
» Guy Fieri’s ‘Flavortown Kitchen’ opens at West Chester, Mason locations
» Local soul food restaurant to relocate in downtown Middletown
» Owners of Richards Pizza considering Mexican restaurant in Hamilton
» ‘Who doesn’t like a waffle cone?’: Owners discusses plans at new Hamilton restaurant