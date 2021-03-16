X

Take our poll: What’s your favorite spot on the Butler County Donut Trail?

The Butler County Visitors Bureau recently unveiled the 2021 ‘Certified Donut Expert’ T-Shirt. CONTRIBUTED
The Butler County Visitors Bureau recently unveiled the 2021 ‘Certified Donut Expert’ T-Shirt. CONTRIBUTED

Food & Restaurants | 1 hour ago
By Staff Report

The Butler County Donut Trail offers 13 locations and has received wide attention for its promotion of the local businesses.

Which is the best? Take our poll below.

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.