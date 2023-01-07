Taco Bell opens in former Gold Star Chili location in Monroe

MONROE — While a Taco Bell franchisee hasn’t been to the area’s newest location in Monroe, he calls it “a good spot and a perfect fit” due to the high traffic in the area.
Taco Bell has opened in the former Gold Star Chili location, 1295 Hamilton Lebanon Road, near the Cincinnati Premium Outlet Malls, Miami Valley Gaming and two flea markets.
Scott Fischer, from Cantina Hospitality, said the Atlanta-based company owns 82 Taco Bells, including numerous in Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus markets.
He said his company seeks out potential high-traffic locations where communities could support the fast-food restaurant.
After the Gold Star Chili closed, Cantina Hospitality invested an estimated $650,000 to renovate the 2,210 square-foot building, according to the city’s building permits and zoning certificate. Fischer said it’s important for Taco Bell to have a recognizable building.
“It’s great timing that Taco Bell was able to secure that site, and we appreciate their investment with remodeling the building to meet their needs,” said Jennifer Patterson, assistant to the city manager/economic development.
She said Monroe residents have asked for a Taco Bell for years.
Fischer said Taco Bell has an excellent track record and is “a good brand that’s solid.”
When it comes to Mexican fast-food, Fischer said Taco Bell has no competition due to it’s “unique” product.
Taco Bell is a “dynamic company” that treats its “people right,” said Fischer, who added the company assists iemployees who want to further their education.
Still, like most businesses, Taco Bell sometimes struggles to hire employees due to the workforce shortage.
“We work to find people and we work harder than that to find good people,” he said.
