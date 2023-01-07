Taco Bell opens in former Gold Star Chili location in Monroe

“It’s great timing that Taco Bell was able to secure that site, and we appreciate their investment with remodeling the building to meet their needs,” said Jennifer Patterson, assistant to the city manager/economic development.

She said Monroe residents have asked for a Taco Bell for years.

Fischer said Taco Bell has an excellent track record and is “a good brand that’s solid.”

When it comes to Mexican fast-food, Fischer said Taco Bell has no competition due to it’s “unique” product.

Taco Bell is a “dynamic company” that treats its “people right,” said Fischer, who added the company assists iemployees who want to further their education.

Still, like most businesses, Taco Bell sometimes struggles to hire employees due to the workforce shortage.

“We work to find people and we work harder than that to find good people,” he said.