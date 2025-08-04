Suspects in custody following 3 Butler County weekend standoffs

St. Clair Twp. A SWAT standoff in St. Clair Twp. on Sunday in the 5100 block of Kennedy Camp Road ended with one suspect in custody, according to Butler County Sheriff’s Office. At 8:12 p.m., patrol deputies were dispatched on the report of a suicidal male, identified as 30-year-old Brandon Wilson.

The caller, who shares custody of children with Wilson, advised dispatchers that upon arriving to pick them up, she observed Wilson to be allegedly intoxicated and in possession of a rifle. The caller said Wilson “ordered everyone to leave the home and made threats of ‘suicide by cop’ and indicated an intent to ‘take out’ several deputies.”

Upon arrival of BCSO deputies, Wilson and his girlfriend remained inside the home. The girlfriend exited the home safely shortly after law enforcement arrived. She said Wilson was sitting inside the home “with multiple rounds ready to go and was going to have some fun before I go.” Crisis negotiators were brought in to assist. During negotiations, Wilson began firing his rife inside the home and discharged multiple rounds through a window in the direction of deputies on scene. One BCSO vehicle was struck several times, according to the press release.

Credit: Butler County Sheriff's Office/Provided Credit: Butler County Sheriff's Office/Provided

The Butler County Regional SWAT team was immediately requested. Following a brief standoff, Wilson exited the home armed with a knife and was taken into custody without further incident. Approximately 41 shots were fired at BCSO personnel, according to deputies. Wilson is charged with felonious assault, a first-degree felony; vandalism, a fifth-degree felony; inducing panic, a first-degree misdemeanor; and using weapons while intoxicated, a first-degree misdemeanor. Wilson is being held in Butler County Jail. Middletown Another SWAT standoff Sunday night in the 1100 block of Elwood St. ended with a suspect in custody, according to Deputy Chief Ryan Morgan. Darin McKinney, a 59-year-old male, is being charged with domestic violence and strangulation, a third-degree felony. Officers first responded to a call at 3:11 p.m. to the 1100 block of Elwood Street on reports from McKinney allegedly assaulting his live-in girlfriend. McKinney was not present at the home when officers arrived. Officers evaluated the girlfriend and observed facial injuries, according to Morgan. She also alleged McKinney “choked” her, and there was bruising on her neck to support that claim, police said. Officers left the home and around 7:10 p.m., officers observed McKinney walking on Verity Parkway.

While waiting for another unit to arrive, McKinney returned to the home in the 1100 block of Elwood Street. The girlfriend was not present at the home. Officers made attempts to convince McKinney to leave the home; he refused to do so, according to Morgan. In the initial call at 3:11 p.m., the girlfriend also alleged McKinney placed a gun in her hand and “told her to shoot him.” He made comments that “he was going to make the police shoot him.” Because of this, Middletown police called in the department’s SWAT team. After about 45 minutes, McKinney exited the home and was taken into custody without incident. West Chester Twp.

A four-hour standoff Saturday at the Quality Inn at 8567 Cincinnati Dayton Road in West Chester Twp. ended with one suspect in custody.

Joshua Price, 36, is charged with aggravated robbery, weapons under disability and fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic violence, according to a West Chester Twp. press release.

“Our officers did an outstanding job responding to and investigating the initial report, which helped identify the suspect before he could escape or cause harm to others,” Police Chief Brian Rebholz said. “They were able to take the suspect into custody without incident.”

At 11:29 p.m. Friday, West Chester police were dispatched on reports of a person with a weapon in parking lot and a possible stolen vehicle.

After arrival, several individuals fled on foot into nearby woods and a search operation began with K-9 units and drones, according to police.

At 12:14 a.m. Saturday, three individuals were detained and later released, but the investigation identified a suspect who was possibly in possession of a weapon and staying in a Quality Inn hotel room.

Around 8:34 a.m. Saturday, West Chester Twp. officers attempted contact with the suspect, who refused to leave the room. All other rooms were then evacuated.

The suspect exited the room at 12:36 p.m. and was taken into custody without incident.

He is being held in Butler County Jail.