Suspect who fled from authorities on Hamilton’s west side has been arrested in Fairfield

Since last month, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office had been actively searching for Hignite after they say he failed to stop after allegedly speeding in Hamilton on the night of May 22. The vehicle was traveling 55 miles per hour in a 35 mph one on Eaton Road, according to sheriff’s office records. That led law enforcement on a multiple cruiser chase that ended when the suspect bailed out of a wrecked vehicle on Gordon Smith Boulevard.

The driver accelerated when the deputy got out of the cruiser, leading deputies and Hamilton officers on a pursuit in the city, then into the county and back into Hamilton. The driver hit a car on Shultz Drive and “clipped a cruiser at the roundabout” and then traveled on Shultz, Cleveland Avenue, Washington Boulevard, West Elkton Road and Beissinger Road before he jumped out of the car while it was moving on Gordon Smith, according to officers.