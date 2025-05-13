Suspect in Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputy’s death pleads not guilty to new charges with death penalty possible

Rodney Hinton Jr. was arraigned Tuesday on new charges of aggravated murder, which includes the possibility of the death penalty, according to court documents.

The judge set Rodney Hinton Jr.’s trial date for February 2026. He will continue to be held without bond.

Clyde Bennett is representing Rodney Hinton Jr.

Rodney Hinton Jr. filed a lawsuit against multiple city agencies, claiming his civil rights have been violated. The lawsuit names the City of Cincinnati, Cincinnati Police Department, the Hamilton County Justice Center, the state of Ohio, and ten John Doe officers as defendants. According to the lawsuit, Hinton’s Fourth, Sixth, Eighth, and Fourteenth Amendment rights were violated.

During Rodney Hinton Jr.’s first court appearance, he was flanked by dozens of law enforcement officials who packed the courtroom, standing just behind him during the hearing. And during his second hearing to debate his bond, dozens of in-uniform law enforcement members filled the courtroom gallery, packing multiple rows.

The family of Ryan Hinton has hired a law team to investigate further the shooting that killed Ryan; officials still have not named the Cincinnati police officer who fired those shots, citing Marsy’s Law.

Henderson was laid to rest on Friday during funeral services that were attended by hundreds of people.

Rodney Hinton Jr. lived in Middletown

Police records show Rodney Hinton Jr. in March 2023 attempted to steal a vehicle with two occupants at knifepoint in Middletown. One of the occupants of the vehicle attempted to defend themselves against Hinton, in which Hinton Jr. took his thumbs and attempted to gouge the eyes of the victim.

The victim also hit Hinton Jr. with their car as Hinton Jr. tried to enter the vehicle, according to the police report.

Hinton Jr., who was living in Middletown at the time, was charged with aggravated robbery and two counts of felonious assault from the incident, court records show. A grand jury heard evidence in the case and referred the case back to Middletown Municipal Court.

Hinton Jr. later plead guilty to reduced charges of aggravated menacing and assault in May 2023 in Middletown Municipal Court.

In late March, Hinton Jr. was cited for not displaying a license plate in Middletown on his vehicle and he paid the fine.

Journal-News Reporter Bryn Dippold contributed to this report.