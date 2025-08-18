Suspect arrested, fentanyl seized in Butler County drugs investigation

A narcotics investigation by the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Team, or B.U.R.N., has led to the arrest of one suspect and seizure of fentanyl, cash and a firearm, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
B.U.R.N, in partnership with the Hamilton Police Department, arrested Alex Montgomery, 35, of Cincinnati on Aug. 13.
More than once ounce of fentanyl and approximately $1,400 in cash were recovered from Montgomery, according to BCSO.
Following his arrest, the Hamilton County Regional Enforcement Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on Montgomery’s residence and recovered a handgun and an additional ounce of fentanyl.
Montgomery is charged with possession of drugs, a first-degree felony; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
Credit: Butler County Jail
A capias warrant has also been issued by the Butler County Common Pleas Court for a prior drug-related case.
Montgomery was charged in 2017 on multiple drug charges; a Butler County Grand Jury declined to indict him on these charges.
“The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is committed to working with our law enforcement partners at every level to take dangerous drugs and firearms off the streets,” said Sheriff Richard Jones in a statement. “Protecting our communities has no county boundaries, and these joint operations send a clear message to those who traffic in poison.”
Montgomery is being held in Butler County Jail.
