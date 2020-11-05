Sunny, warm, windy today; Dry weather continues into weekend

Today will be partly sunny, warmer and windy, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, with highs reaching up near 66 degrees. Wind gusts could be as high as 21 mph.
Tonight, clouds will mostly break up before midnight, as temperatures fall to a low of around 45 degrees.
Tomorrow will be sunny and slightly warmer with a high near 68 degrees, leading to a mostly clear night with a low of around 43 degrees.
On Saturday, skies will again be clear. We will see plenty of sun with highs near 70 degrees during the day, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 48 degrees.