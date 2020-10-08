Sunny, warm today; Showers to arrive over weekend

Today will be sunny and warm, with a high near 71 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Tonight will be mostly clear, though with clouds beginning to develop in the early hours of Friday morning. Overnight lows will fall to around 49 degrees.
Friday will by mostly sunny and much warmer, with a high near 79 degrees. Clouds will continue to gather during the day and into Friday night.
At night temperatures will also be much warmer, with a low of around 61 degrees.
Saturday, skies will be largely cloudy , with temperatures staying in the upper 70s, with highs near 77 degrees.
Overnight, though, we will see a rising chance of showers, starting at around 9 p.m. and rising through Sunday morning. Nighttime lows will drop to around 59 degrees.