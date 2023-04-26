Summer shows at area Hard Rock Casino include Steve Miller Band, Beach Boys, Ludacris and more

“Our patrons have been asking about these concerts for years and we are excited to bring them back to the city of Cincinnati,” said Justin Wyborn, property president, in a press release. “This incredible lineup is just the beginning. We are actively adding to the schedule, with more concert news in the next few months.”

The press release is coy with details, but said two additional outdoor concert announcements will be coming this summer on the Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati’s social media pages.

Hard Rock Casino in Cincinnati is located at 1000 Broadway. It recently announced a hiring event and is looking for staff in the following areas: Culinary Leadership, Full Time and Part Time F&B and Banquet positions, Table Games Dealers and more. It will take place 10 a.m. to noon May 3.