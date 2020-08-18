Suburban Dayton teen to make plea in friend’s fatal shooting in Warren County

Explore Teen charged in deadly Warren County shooting pleads guilty

At 2 p.m. Tuesday, Carmack is scheduled for a juvenile court hearing on her amenability to a 10 to 13-and-a-half year sentence in adult prison in connection with her involuntary-manslaughter plea.

She and Dean were in the juvenile detention center in Lebanon on Monday.

Also Tuesday, Dakota Cox, 18, of Washington Twp., Montgomery County, is scheduled to return to court on similar charges to those that followed the juveniles over to criminal court. He remained in the Warren County Jail on $1 million bond.

In July, Jackson Pelphrey 17, of Centerville, and Jacobs Hicks, 16, of Washington Twp., were sentenced to four years in juvenile detention for their parts in the fatal shooting.

Pelphrey, Hicks, Carmack, Dean and Cox allegedly plotted to lure the intended victim “for the purposes of tying him up, stripping him of his clothes” and taking him back to his home. There, they planned to rob him and split the proceeds, including money and marijuana, Judge Joe Kirby said in sentencing filings in juvenile court.

At Carmack’s bedroom window, the shooter “heard a noise behind him only to find Trudics coming toward him with a baseball bat.” The intended robbery target fatally wounded Trudics and seriously wounded Dean, who fired two shots “as he was running away,” Kirby said in filings.

Trudics’ killer has not been charged.