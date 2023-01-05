Stylist from Cincinnati announced as contestant on upcoming season of ‘The Bachelor’

The show’s biographies aren’t always the best at providing important information, but “The Bachelor” made sure to include that Miller’s special talent is sounding like a dolphin. She also has a color-coded bookshelf and loves binge-watching television.

As one of two Olivias this season, Miller gets the pleasure of being called “Olivia M.”

Miller is the first Cincinnati resident on “The Bachelor” franchise since Mike Renner went on Becca Kufrin’s season of “The Bachelorette” in 2018. Renner did not find love with Kufrin, getting eliminated early in the season.

This season of “The Bachelor” airs Monday, Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. on WCPO 9.