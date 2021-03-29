Students who drew Nazi symbol, profanity on Mason school playground facing punishments

“Not all students present were involved in inappropriate behavior. We also know that not just one student is responsible for the inappropriate behavior.”

School officials do not release specific information on punishments, including school suspensions or expulsions, on individual students due to their juvenile status and school records privacy restrictions.

“We have also established a partnership with the (Cincinnati-based) Holocaust and Humanity Center and are grateful for their support in providing educational opportunities for our students to learn more about how acts of bias have led to discrimination and acts of violence,” said Carson.

“We also continue to work with our Mason Middle School Inclusive Excellence and Culture teams to prepare learning opportunities for all students to learn and take ownership in our (Mason Schools) culture. Hate symbols are anathema to our (school) culture.”