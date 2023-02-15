Student struck while crossing roadway near Lakota school

West Chester police and fire personnel were called to Smith Road around 8 a.m. today after a student was struck there.
The student was going to Endeavor Elementary, 4400 Smith Road, in the Lakota Local Schools district.
“Injuries appear to be minor at this time,” said West Chester spokesperson Barb Wilson.
No other information was made available.
In Other News
1
NAACP leader: ‘Time to go to work’ after Middletown sees first double...
2
GOP seeking candidates for open Butler County treasurer post
3
Finding qualified workers affecting schools, leaders say at West...
4
Barb Condo’s legacy of helping abused children was ‘legendary’
5
Strategy to combine Hamilton middle school basketball teams pays off
About the Author