Structure fire reported at Madison Twp. business

MADISON TWP. — The Madison Fire Department and other mutual aid fire departments are battling a structure fire this morning at Norvell’s Turf Management Inc., 7548 Elk Creek Road.
Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.
This story will be updated when new information becomes available.
In Other News
1
ELECTION 2023: Voters to choose from 5 Middletown school board...
2
1 dead in crash involving Rumpke truck on Ohio 4 in Hamilton
3
ELECTION 2023: Ross Twp. voters have big decisions to make on police...
4
It’s time change weekend: Clocks fall back an hour
5
Cities make plans for money to boost prevention of roadway deaths...
About the Author