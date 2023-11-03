BreakingNews
Structure fire reported at Madison Twp. business

Structure fire reported at Madison Twp. business

Motorists are encouraged to avoid Elk Creek Road.

By
Updated 50 minutes ago
MADISON TWP. — The Madison Fire Department and other mutual aid fire departments are battling a structure fire this morning at Norvell’s Turf Management Inc., 7548 Elk Creek Road.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

This story will be updated when new information becomes available.

About the Author

Rick McCrabb has worked at the Journal since 1987. He covers Middletown, Monroe, Trenton and Madison Twp., and writes a column every Sunday.

