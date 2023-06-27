Stricker’s Grove amusement park will open for July 4 festivities, fireworks

Stricker’s Grove, which opens just a handful of days each year, will welcome guests on July 4 for rides, food and fireworks.

The family owned, private picnic and amusement park has announced just four dates in 2023 where the public can enter to enjoy its rides and festivities: Tuesday, July 4; Monday, Sept. 4; Sunday, Aug.14; and Sunday, Oct. 8.

For the holiday, the park will open from 2-11 p.m. Rides will run that entire time and a fireworks show will end the night, with the first rockets flying at around 10 p.m.

It’s free to get inside Stricker’s Grove, but ride tickets can be purchased for individuals, groups, or in the form of an arm band for unlimited rides. The arm bands run $20 each and individual tickets are $2.50 apiece, though some activities take more than one ticket.

Food and alcohol are provided in the park, or patrons can bring in food items of their own.

Stricker’s Grove has two roller coasters, including The Tornado, a wooden roller coaster built by Ralph Stricker, according to the park’s website. The second, Teddy Bear, used to sit in kiddie land at Coney Island. The park’s site says Ralph Stricker obtained the blueprints for the Teddy Bear and rebuilt it at Stricker’s Grove.

In addition to those coasters, the park has several thrill rides and rides for younger children. There is also an 18-hole mini golf course and an arcade at the park.

How to go

What: Stricker’s Grove for the Fourth of July

Where: 11490 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross Twp.

When: 2-11 p.m. July 4