Stretch of Oxford Middletown Road to close for water main work

There will be another road closure in Butler County next week, this time in Wayne Twp. for a water main replacement on Oxford Middletown Road.

Butler County Engineer’s Office announced Oxford Middletown Road will close approximately 100 feet east of Ohio 503 and 0.9 miles west of Cotton Run Road on Monday for a water main replacement by the Southwest Regional Water District. The road will be closed to all through traffic and is tentatively scheduled to reopen on July 1.

North Detour: Eastbound Oxford Middletown Road traffic will detour north on Ohio 503, east on Ohio 744, and south on Cotton Run Road. Westbound traffic will reverse this route.

South Detour: Eastbound Oxford Middletown Road traffic will detour south on Ohio 503, east on Tolbert Road, and north on Cotton Run Road. Westbound traffic will reverse this route.

Motorists are encouraged to check the BCEO website, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.

