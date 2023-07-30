‘Stream Encounter’ in Mason educates on local water quality

Those interested in nature within the city of Mason are invited to learn more about local streams and how to judge their water quality.

The “Stream Encounter” offered by the Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District is set for Aug. 8 and is an hour-long program that gives residents the chance to walk the stream along the bike path between Mason-Montgomery Road and Kings Mill Road with a naturalist.

“Participants will learn about how scientists monitor streams,” said Education and Communication Specialist Melissa Proffitt. “It provides an appreciation for local waterways, which ultimately connect to the Ohio River where we get our drinking water. It’s also a chance to have fun and explore.”

Proffitt said participants will wade in and view bugs and other life in the stream.

“It all starts with knowing about what lives in the water. Some of the macroinvertebrates only live under the best conditions. If we see those, we know that the water quality is good,” Proffitt said.

Nets are provided to catch crayfish, another indicator of the stream’s health.

As Stream Encounter attendees learn about the local waterway, they will also have a chance to make an immediate impact.

“We’ll also clean up any litter that we find,” said Proffitt, noting that rain and runoff can cause litter to collect in and around streams.

The program is free; space is limited and registration is required by going to warrenswcd.com/stream-encounters.html. The program is open to all ages, and requires the physical ability to enter and exit the stream, stand and walk on uneven ground, and walk in water potentially up to 18 inches deep.

“It’s a lot of fun,” said Proffitt, “And it’s a chance to learn about the waterways that are so important in our lives.”