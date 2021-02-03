Strangers rebuild cherished Jeep for Air Force veteran with ALS

Bill Hammock’s son, Eli, 30, was given the honor of driving the Jeep for the first time.

Bill Hammock, confined to a wheelchair, said his wife was diagnosed with the coronavirus recently, and he believes he contacted the virus last month, though he was unable to be tested. There were times, he said, when he didn’t think he’d live to see the refurbished Jeep.

“It will never be forgotten,” he said.

Eli Hammock said there’s “no way” his family can repay those who worked on the Jeep. Hammock disassembled the Jeep about 20 years ago and stored the parts in his garage with the intention of rebuilding it as a family project with his father and son.

His 83-year-old father suffered a ruptured aneurysm and three years ago, Hammock, 58, was diagnosed with ALS that has a life expectancy of three to five years.

Sexton said he believes he and his two best friends, Lane Nally Lane and Tommy Soard, were guided to work on the project.

“God put us all in the same position,” he said. “I believe this was the reason.”

Sexton wasn’t sure how many people worked on the Jeep. At times, he said, his garage was packed with people from all walks of life. Sexton said all the volunteers completed two to five years worth of work in five months and the work was valued at $25,000.

“When he learned three generations couldn’t finish a project, it tore our hearts out,” he said. “We came together as strangers and left as family.”

Bill Hammock, an Air Force veteran diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease, was surprised Saturday when his rebuilt 1979 Jeep was delivered. Numerous volunteers spent the last five months doing about $25,000 worth of repairs to the Jeep. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Those who contributed to rebuilding a 1979 Jeep for Bill Hammock, an Air Force veteran diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease: