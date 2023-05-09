Stout Road to close Wednesday

OXFORD TWP. — Stout Road will close at Hayworth Road and U.S. 27 for a private railroad spur removal beginning Wednesday. The road will be closed to all through traffic and is tentatively scheduled to reopen on Thursday.
Westbound Stout Road traffic will detour south on Taylor Road, west on Shera Road, and north on Stout Road. Eastbound traffic will reverse this route.
Motorists are encouraged to check the BCEO website, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.
