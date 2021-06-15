Stolen vehicle ditched in Great Miami River in Butler County, suspect flees on foot

At 7:15 a.m., Deputy Greg Turner responded to a stolen vehicle complaint on Eaton Road. About two hours later, Turner saw a man driving the stolen vehicle in New Miami. Turner attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled to a nearby gravel pit.

The suspect drove the vehicle through heavy brush. Multiple deputies, a K-9 unit and New Miami police responded to assist. The vehicle was found in the Great Miami River, but the suspect had fled the scene on foot.