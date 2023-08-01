Stolen motorcycle investigation leads to SWAT standoff in Hamilton

A man was arrested early Tuesday following and hours-long standoff in Hamilton’s Lindenwald neighborhood.
An investigation into a stolen motorcycle led Butler County Sheriff’s deputies to a house in the 900 block of Allen Avenue about 9:30 p.m. Monday, where the suspected stolen motorcycle was parked in the yard, according to Butler County Sheriff’s Capt. Rick Bucheit.
Deputies learned the suspect, who had outstanding felony warrants, was hiding in a garage. The SWAT team was called to make an apprehension.
Jarid Milders-Taylor, 32, was eventually found wrapped in a blanket under a mattress in the garage and arrested without incident. He was taken into custody about 4 a.m.
Milders-Taylor is booked into Butler County Jail for failure to comply with the order of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and three charges of failure to appear. More charges may be forthcoming, according to BCSO.
