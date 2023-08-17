Stillwell Beckett Road closure may last 2 weeks

The Butler County Engineer’s Office has announced a new road closing that will detour drivers in Reily Twp. for a couple weeks.

The BCEO has announced Stillwell Beckett Road will close 1.1 miles northwest of Stephenson Road and 0.5 miles southeast of Harley Road/Kehr Road for culvert pipe replacements next Wednesday, Aug. 23. The road will be closed to all through traffic and is tentatively scheduled to reopen on Sept. 6.

Engineer’s suggested detour: Southeast-bound Stillwell Beckett Road traffic will detour south on Harley Road and east on Stephenson Road. Northwest-bound traffic will reverse this route.

Motorists are encouraged to check the BCEO website and PROJECTS MAP, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.