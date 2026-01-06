Still taking down the Christmas tree and holiday lights? Here are Butler County recycling options

In others where Rumpke is the trash/recycling provider, trees can be placed with trash on regular pickup days, said a Rumpke spokesperson. Remove all tinsel, ornaments and decorations. Cut trees higher than six feet in half.

The Butler County Recycling and Solid Waste District is partnering with Butler County MetroParks and Cohen Recycling to offer free tree and holiday lights drop-off at four MetroParks through Feb. 1.

Remove decorations, ornaments and tinsel from trees. Lights should not be bagged. Locations are:

*Rentschler Forest Preserve, 5701 Riegert Road, Fairfield Twp.

*Voice of America MetroPark, VOA Park Dr., West Chester Twp.

*Timberman Ridge MetroPark, 1976 Timberman Road, Ross Twp.

*Meadow Ridge MetroPark, 5101 Circle Parkway, Middletown

Fairfield

Fairfield residents can bring trees to Waterworks Park, 5021 Groh Lane, through Jan. 11. Place them in the corral in the south parking lot, closest to River Road. Trees will be chipped and the mulch will be placed in city parks.

Oxford

Trees can be placed curbside on trash pickup days through Jan. 31 in Oxford. The city will chip the trees and use the mulch in city parks. Yard waste tags are not required. Wreaths and garland are not accepted.

Residents can drop off strands of lights at the municipal building, 15 S. College Ave. Drop them off in a designated box in the back parking lot (entrance off Walnut Street). Don’t put lights in bags.

Hamilton, Middletown, Monroe, Trenton

Leave trees at the curb with household trash for pickup by Rumpke on regular trash collection days or use a MetroParks drop-off location.

Other Options

*Republic Services: Tree collection will take place during regular trash pickup the first two weeks of January.

*Tri-State Landscaping Supply, 2864 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, Middletown, accepts trees at no charge for composting.

*West Chester Twp. is not accepting trees at Beckett or Keehner parks this year