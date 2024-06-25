State troopers investigate I-75 fatal crash in Butler County

According to the preliminary investigation, a 2013 Mazda CX-5 was traveling north on I-75 and stopped in the middle lanes for an unknown reason. The two occupants of the car exited into the roadway. One of the two occupants, Damone K. Maston, 21, of Dayton, and the Mazda were struck by a 2022 Kenworth tractor-trailer combination, operated by Joseph F. Shalata, 47, of Tunkhannock, Pa.

Maston was struck again by a 2021 International truck operated by Steve W. Moore, 58, of Franklin.

Maston died at the scene of the crash.

The other occupant of the Mazda, Latoria L. Peppers, 35, of Dayton, was transported by ambulance to Atrium Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shalata and Moore were not injured as a result of the crash. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Liberty Twp. Fire Department and the Ohio Department of Transportation assisted state troopers.

The crash remains under investigation by the Hamilton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.