State signs contract with LexisNexis to reduce unemployment fraud

Key to the improvements is the ODJFS Public-Private Partnership (P3) team with participation from 12 private sector companies in five industries, including financial services, insurance, processing, technology and advisory.

The team’s top three priorities are fraud prevention, claims and adjudication and the call center, said P3 team leader Jeff Ficke.

The team has five early recommendations:

Strengthen fraud prevention efforts by expanding roles for LexisNexis and Experian Clear case backlog to put benefits into the hands of eligible Ohioans as soon as possible Improve call center experience and ensure Ohioans’ questions are answered more quickly with IBM Watson technology Review third party vendor responsibilities to ensure their performance aligns with expectations as they share responsibility for the ODJFS unemployment program success Consolidate data into a single repository that enables data-driven decisions, establishes performances goals and measures results

“We’re very confident that in a very short period of time we’re going to put a more secure door on the front of the organization to stop the fraudsters,” Ficke said.

There are 1.25 million unemployment cases pending adjudication, and Ficke said a partnership announcement is upcoming on how better technology would be used to segment the claims to pull out those with zero indications of fraud to process faster.

Improvements planned for the call center would include automated answers to common questions and a better routing system to put callers in contact with the appropriate staff.