State of the schools: Fairfield leader gives board update

“I believe the state of our district is strong and I say it all the time. And it’s strong because of people,” Smith said. “Staff members, parents, community members … everyone working together to do what is in the best interest of students.”

He recapped a wide variety of major events and successes beginning with the district’s popular back to school celebration in August, which drew a big crowd, and other accomplishments so far this school year.

In December the governing school board approved the placement of a 6.9-mill continuing operating levy on the March 19 ballot.

That action came in the wake of nearly a year of dire financial warnings from Smith and other school officials as to a looming $11 million budget shortfall that without new local school tax revenue could mean deep budget cuts next school year in personnel and student programs.

In February 2023, district officials presented $4.3 million in cost-cutting measures over a three-year period to the board.

If approved by voters in Fairfield and Fairfield Twp., the new school tax would raise the annual school property tax for a $100,000 home by $242.

Local voters last approved a new school operating tax of 6.5 mills in 2011, which at the time was projected to help maintain the district’s financially for two to three years.

School officials, however, pointed out that 2011 levy’s revenue has now sustained Fairfield’s schools for 12 years.

Under Ohio law, district officials are prohibited from directly campaigning during work functions for school tax issues but Smith did urge school district residents to access financial and other facts regarding the proposed tax levy on the district’s website.

Despite the approaching financial deficit, Smith’s state of the schools presentation kept an upbeat tone.

“We have faced many challenges, and we know we will continue to face many more. However, we will continue to focus on providing the best educational experience for every student who works through our doors.”