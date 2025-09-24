State of Middletown is resilient, mayor says

She began by touching on public safety updates, including the hiring of Fire Chief Brian Wright, who took over the position in June, and the opening of two new firehouses. The police department increased its officer numbers this year to 88, up from 78. The department and city invested in flock cameras across the city.

“It time, we expect to see the effect of the increased (police) presence and flock cameras reflected in data that we can share in the future,” Slamka said.

Middletown police will have an increased presence on the East End due to a police substation planned for the old fire house on Dixie Highway, cutting down response times from downtown. Slamka noted the hiring of City Manager Ashley Combs, who took on the role in early 2025. She rose through the ranks, holding the positions of city planner, development services director and assistant city manager. Combs is also the youngest person and only the second woman to hold the position. Some major Middletown economic developments, including the $200 million Renaissance Pointe project in the I-75 corridor, are underway. For this project, infrastructure planning has been completed and two developments have been approved: a Sheetz gas station and convenience store and a 288-apartment complex called Gateway Lofts. The Monsoon Bay Water Park at the Atrium YMCA will “soon be making waves,” Slamka said, after its opening was pushed due to construction delays. The city recently chose Midland Atlantic Development Company to create plans for the redevelopment of the former Towne Mall property. It is currently in its due diligence period and will have until Feb. 2026 to decide whether to move forward with its proposal.

“We are moving away from the ‘mall’ of the past and toward a destination that serves the needs of today’s Middletown,” she said.

Only interior work remains for the upcoming $15 million Butler Tech Aviation Education Hangar at Middletown Regional Airport, a project which will expand Butler Tech’s educational offerings.

Street paving continues after the massive $31.3 million project began in 2021. More than 250 miles of street paving have been completed out of more than 600 miles. More roads are set to be repaved in the coming years.

Middletown also hosted its first ever 9/11 Ceremony and 5K at Woodside Cemetery this year, spearheaded by new Community Projects Coordinator Callie Fisher, a Middletown native.

In 2026, Middletown is laying the “groundwork for a positive and transformative vision of the city.”

The city planning department, led by City Planner Claire Fetters-Binegar, is updating the Middletown Development Code to align with current city ordinances. The last update was done in 2018, and the process will take 12-14 months.

City council and city staff will also begin developing the city’s next strategic plan in January, which will be implemented in 2027.

“In the last few years, we have seen investments in our neighborhoods, new businesses opening their doors ... We’ve improved infrastructure, strengthened public safety, and expanded opportunities for families, students, and entrepreneurs alike,” Slamka said. “These are not just policy wins; they are the result of a community pulling together in the same direction, refusing to let setbacks define us.”

“The state of the city is on the rise. The state of the city is you.”

State of the Schools

Middletown School Board President Dr. Chris Urso said six city schools have received a 3-star rating for the 2024-2025 school year.

“Let me be clear, we know more needs to be done academically to improve our district’s overall standing,” he said.

Urso acknowledged the decrease in early literacy scores in the most recent state report card.

“This does not change our direction; it reinforces it,” he said.

Chronic absenteeism has also been an issue, which has seen significant progress. For the 2023-2024 school year, Middletown city schools had a 44.5 percent chronic absenteeism rate, which dropped to 35.9 percent for the 2024-2025 school year.

“It means more students showing up, more students learning and more students on the path to success,” Urso said.

Urso also addressed the redistricting change at the end of the last school year, which led to 150 students attending different buildings.

The school district also reduced expenses this year by $2.2 million with another $450,000 planned reduction in 2026.

“All (savings were) achieved without cutting classroom opportunities for the students,” Urso said.

Federal government restructuring of education grants could represent a loss of over $1 million annually for a district, according to Urso.

“These challenges are real, and so is our resolve,” he said. “We will persevere, adapt and continue to put the needs of our students first.”