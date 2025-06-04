State lawmakers introduce $3.5 billion in property tax reforms

Rep. David Thomas, the former Ashtabula County auditor who has been picked by Republican leadership to spearhead property tax reform, said the tax system is “broken.”

“The counties are able to have a sales tax, our cities and our villages and our schools are able to have an income tax and our question back is ultimately, if you have other ways to provide services, why place it all of the property owner, who for the last five years has been crying out that enough is enough and they’re tapped out,” Thomas said.

All local entities get property taxes, cities and schools can collect income tax — townships can collect income tax but only within Joint Economic Development Districts — counties impose sales taxes, none get all three.

Property taxes fund schools and all forms of local government that provide services like police, fire and EMS, and social services.

Property tax reform has become a priority statewide after property values exploded post-pandemic. As a result many taxpayers took a big hit last year following the 2023 triennial update when property values soared by an average 37% in Butler County, 34% in Montgomery County and 30% in Greene County. Warren County underwent the sexennial reappraisal last year, and the average increase is 27%.

Thomas said they have been telling the locals they need to diversify their revenues and cut spending for the past six months but “that has not happened.”

“So we are then relieving the property owner and empowering our local entities to be able to have other revenue streams if they would like, or to cut spending and consolidate services and share those services to provide better quality and better cost savings for those properties,” Thomas said.

There are several other components to this reform effort, including three bills already in the vetting process by the House Ways and Means Committee.

The three bills that have already had some hearings include:

House Bill 129: The bill would modify the 20-mill floor school funding calculation to include unvoted emergency and substitute levies among other provisions. The fiscal analysis by legislative services estimated taxpayer savings of roughly $107 million, $129 million and $146 million over the next three years. Those are subject to change because an amendment was approved on Wednesday.

House Bill 186: The bill caps would limit increases in property tax revenues for school districts at the 20-mill floor to the three-year average rate of inflation following a reappraisal or update. Property owners would receive credits for taxes charged over the inflation rate.

House Bill 309: This bill completely overhauls the county budget commissions, giving them more power to adjust local budgets if they believe requested funds are excessive or unnecessary, among other provisions.

The Senate introduced its budget on Tuesday and the 20-mill floor calculation adjustment and budget commission provision are both included along with a number of other reforms.

Property tax reform has been elusive for the past couple years so recently the Committee to Eliminate Property Taxes, a citizens group based in Cuyahoga County, has begun gathering petition signatures, trying to place a constitutional amendment on the November ballot eliminating property taxes.

House Speaker Matt Huffman, R-Lima told this media outlet recently “I think we need to do something dramatic and impactful” because the measure “has legs” and if it doesn’t pass this year they can try again in 2026.

“We need to do something dramatic here or clear or tangible or whatever word it is someone wants to use, to make the public know, OK we’re actually addressing these skyrocketing local taxes,” Huffman said. “Because I don’t think it’s going to be hard to get the signatures over the next year or so. Whether it passes or not I guess we’ll see, but if it does it’s a brave new world.”

This story will be updated as more information is available.