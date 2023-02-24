Stahlheber Road in Hanover Twp. to close for roundabout work

The Butler County Engineer’s Office has announced a road closing next week in Hanover Twp. to prepare for a new roundabout going in on Stahlheber Road.
There will be daytime closures on Stahlheber Road between 1.5 miles east of U.S. 27 and 165 feet west of Morman Road on Monday and Tuesday. In preparation for the upcoming roundabout installation, the Southwest Regional Water District is replacing the water main that crosses the road, requiring two daytime closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The road will be closed to all through traffic but residential access will be maintained.
Detour: Eastbound Stahlheber Road traffic will detour south on U.S. 27, east on Minton Road, and north on Morman Road. Westbound traffic will reverse this route.
Motorists are encouraged to check the BCEO website, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for possible date and status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.
