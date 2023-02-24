Stahlheber Road in Hanover Twp. to close for roundabout work

There will be daytime closures on Stahlheber Road between 1.5 miles east of U.S. 27 and 165 feet west of Morman Road on Monday and Tuesday. In preparation for the upcoming roundabout installation, the Southwest Regional Water District is replacing the water main that crosses the road, requiring two daytime closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The road will be closed to all through traffic but residential access will be maintained.