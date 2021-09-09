Staff shortage prompts Butler County RTA to consider some route suspensions

BCRTA Executive Director Matt Dutkevicz stressed it is just a proposal at this point but they probably need to temporarily suspend the R-2 route between Oxford and Middletown, the R-4 bus that runs from Hamilton to Tri County — the R-6 route virtually mirrors the R-4 route — and the door-to-door BGo buses that run up to the South Dayton hub in Montgomery County.

“Unfortunately, like many of our peers and other businesses, we are struggling as an agency to recruit employees lost during the pandemic and keep up with service demands,” Dutkevicz said. “We are pulling together all the resources we have and deploying them to the best of our abilities as quickly as possible, but it is simply not enough.”