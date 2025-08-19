St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in Hamilton opens Friday

SVDP Vice President of Stores Jim Wenstrup said the Hamilton location “will strengthen our commitment to serving the community.”

“Every purchase and every donation helps provide food for hungry families, beds for children, life-saving medications, and rent and utility assistance to help prevent homelessness, right here in our community,” he said.

St. Vincent de Paul has a large number of supporters, donors and shoppers in the greater Hamilton area, and it also has a lot of people who receive vouchers for free items at a St. Vincent de Paul center. In 2024, St. Vincent de Paul provided more than $1 million in free clothing, furniture and household goods through its voucher program.

The new 24,000-square-foot SVDP thrift store and donation center is at 4020 Pleasant Ave., replacing the former Pleasant Treasures indoor flea market. The organization purchased the building in January for $1.8 million. The newest thrift store and donation center is also its third-largest (the Western Hills and Milford stores are the largest).

The store will offer men’s, women’s and children’s clothing; household goods and small appliances; and large appliances, furniture and mattresses.

Opening the Hamilton store was driven by community members, specifically SVDP volunteers from local parishes (known as Vincentians) who have worked with area families, seeing the need.

“This new store will not only provide affordable shopping and convenient donation opportunities,” Wenstrup said, “but also increase access to vital resources for our neighbors.”

Additionally, Society officials said that the new store is creating a few dozen local jobs “while supporting St. Vincent de Paul’s mission to serve neighbors in need.” Jobs for associates are still open at the Hamilton store. For all St. Vincent de Paul jobs across Southwest Ohio, visit www.svdpcincinnati.org.

The store will be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.