St. Susanna Family Festival set for second weekend in September

St. Susanna Catholic Church in Mason will help community members close out the summer season with a three-day festival.

“St. Susanna has been doing this festival for decades upon decades, and everyone looks forward to it every year. It’s a wonderful way to get the community, not only of St. Susanna, but the community of Mason together as well as the surrounding communities,” said Katy Cavanaugh, communications volunteer, on the festival committee at St. Susanna Catholic Church.

The festival will is Sept. 9-10 at the parish on Reading Road in Mason.

“The community really comes together and it’s quite an event for the City of Mason, and especially for the St. Susanna community,” Cavanaugh said. “A two-year-old and a 100-year-old can come and experience some kind of fun and connection with St. Susanna and the community.”

Rusty Herzog, a longtime festival committee member, has been involved with the event since 1998. Herzog has served on the festival committee since 2001, and he said it takes a lot of volunteers to put on a festival of this size.

“What’s nice about our festival is it is a large festival, and it’s made possible by so many volunteers that are St. Susanna parishioners and community members. So, our festival not only brings in parishioners, but members of the community, and it’s a unique community event in Mason. I think that’s why it’s so successful,” Herzog said.

This year, there will be two evening acts performing, including 3 Piece Revival on Friday night and DV8 on Saturday. Bands will take the stage around 7 p.m.

“On Saturday night, when the band is playing, it’s packed from one end to the other, and that’s just one night,” Herzog said.

Food options throughout the weekend will include brats, metts and burgers hot off the grill as well as pizza, fried chicken, a fish fry and Hispanic fare with an expanded menu this year. Plus, there will be authentic cheesesteak sandwiches and Father Barry’s homemade kettle corn.

The Mobile Cone will be on-site offering ice cream and there will be plenty of cold beverages, including local brews from Mason’s 16 Lots Brewing Company.

New this year, there will be a Kid’s Fest on Sunday with a strolling magician, and a magic show from the stage at 3 p.m. In addition, kids can enjoy Mr. Bugaboo, a balloon artist, from 2:30- 5:30 p.m.

St. Susanna’s Youth Ministry will offer free tattoos and face painting. Other highlights will include $20 carnival wrist bands on Sunday with unlimited rides from 2 p.m. until close, a visit from the Mason Fire Department with a firetruck, and a family-friendly, dance-party from the main stage.

The grand raffle will give festivalgoers a chance to win $10,000, and the raffle will be online again this year. Grand raffle tickets are $20 for one ticket, six tickets for $100, 20 tickets for $250, and 50 tickets are $500. The grand raffle will be drawn from the main stage on Sunday at 7 p.m.

The festival serves as a major fundraiser for the parish. Basket raffle tickets may be purchased online in advance and patrons are also encouraged to check out the selection of silent auction items and bid online. (Silent auction bidding is only available online.)

Tickets for the grand raffle and basket raffle may be purchased online in advance, and they will also be available at the festival.

Adults may play Blackjack on Friday and Saturday nights, along with air-conditioned Bingo in the school cafeteria on Saturday from 4-9 p.m. and on Sunday from 2-7 p.m. Plus, there are other games throughout the festival for adults, teens, and children as well as the kid’s carnival rides all weekend long.

On Friday, STAR 93.3 will be on-site with a promotional van. The radio station will be playing music and have a prize wheel. O

On Saturday, there will be a 3 p.m. mass in the school courtyard which will replace the regularly scheduled 5 p.m., Saturday mass at the church.

How to go

What: 2023 St. Susanna Family Festival

Where: St. Susanna Catholic Church and School, 500 Reading Road in Mason

When: 5 p.m.-midnight Sept. 8, 5 p.m.-midnight Sept. 9 and 2-9 p.m. Sept. 10

Cost: Free admission. Items, games, activities and raffle tickets available for purchase

Online: stsusanna.org/festival